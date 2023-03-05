Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sneh is standing in as a skipper for Beth Mooney, who is not playing the match after seemingly injuring her ankle yesterday in her side's match against Mumbai Indians. GG lost their campaign opener against Mumbai by a massive margin of 143 runs and were bundled out for 64 during a chase of 208. UP Warriorz on the other hand is playing their first WPL match.

Sophia Dunkley from England, Australian all-rounder Kim Garth is going to make their WPL debuts.

Sneh said at the toss, "We are waiting for that (update on Mooney's injury) from the physio. We are going to bat first. It's a used pitch. We have three changes in the team. Dunkley, Monika and Kim come in. We have discussed a lot of things, looking forward to this game. Need to come stronger."

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy also said at the toss, "We would like to have a bat, every team is batting first and posting good scores. The girls are excited to be here, I am a bit nervous. Representing UP Warriorz with pride. It's been amazing to watch. The excitement levels have been amazing, great to see the fans coming and supporting us. We have had to make a few tough decisions. Have some quality spinners in our attack."

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

