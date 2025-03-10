Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

MI and GG have already qualified for the playoffs on the back of their consistent performances throughout the season. However, both teams have a chance to seal a victory, go at the top and directly secure a place in the final.

After winning the toss, Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said, "We are going to bowl; it's a fresh surface. Expecting a good wicket. Let's see what happens in the first innings. Taking a lot of positives from the last few games; nice to be winning games. It's really pleasing, excited for the future. The balance of the team is all-rounded. We have one change. We are playing some good cricket, hopefully tonight we can beat MI."

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur said during the time of the toss, "We have been waiting for this moment. Happy to be back here, looking forward to playing here. This week is important for us, hopefully we will play our best cricket. For us it's important to stay in the moment. Need to see how the pitch is behaving, will set the total accordingly. Need to keep ourselves calm and balanced. Need to keep enjoying, we are playing with the same XI."

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Simran Shaikh, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia. (ANI)

