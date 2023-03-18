Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Following her side's five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League match, UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy lauded the spinners for their performances and admitted that the side needs momentum heading towards the end of the tournament.

Fiery bowling spells by Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad and a partnership between Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris powered UP Warriorz to a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Saturday, handing the latter their first-ever loss in the competition.

"It was close, credit to the girls for hanging in there and getting it done. You got to find some momentum going towards the end of the tournament, so happy on that count. Not too sure if the toss was crucial. Really proud of our spinners. If the wickets keep deteriorating as they are then we have a good chance," said Healy at a post-match presentation.

Put to bat first by UP Warriorz, Mumbai Indians was bundled out for just 127 runs in their 20 overs.

Knocks from opener Hayley Matthews (35), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (25) and Issy Wong (32) stood out in MI's innings as wickets fell consistently and no other batters touched the double digits.

Sophie Ecclestone impressed with the ball, taking 3/15 in her four overs. Rajehswari Gayakwad (2/16) and Deepti Sharma (2/35) also delivered solid spells.

In the chase of 128 runs, UP Warriorz was left struggling at 27/3. However, a 44-run stand between Grace Harris (39) and Tahlia McGrath (38) brought back the side into the match.

Ecclestone (16*) and Deepti (13*) helped UPW finish the game with three balls to spare. MI was handed its first loss in WPL.

Amelia Kerr (2/22) was the standout bowler for MI. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Matthews and Wong took one each.

Deepti was given the 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round performance.

Brief Scores: MI: 127 (Hayley Matthews 35, Issy Wong 32, Sophie Ecclestone 3/15) vs UPW: 129/5 in 19.3 overs (Grace Harris 39, Tahlia McGrath 38, Amelia Kerr 2/22). (ANI)

