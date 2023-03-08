Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here on Wednesday.

Gujarat Giants Innings:

Also Read | UP Warriorz Name Shivali Shinde As Replacement of Laxmi Yadav For Remainder of WPL 2023.

Sabbhineni Meghana c Ghosh b Schutt 8

Sophia Dunkley c Knight b Patil 65

Also Read | GG-W 201/7 in 20 Overs | GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates of WPL 2023: Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkey Help Gujarat Post Big Total.

Harleen Deol b Patil 67

Ashleigh Gardner c Ghosh b Knight 19

Dayalan Hemalatha c Renuka Singh b Knight 16

Annabel Sutherland c Knight b Renuka Singh 14

Sneh Rana run out 2

Kim Garth not out 3

Sushma Verma not out 5

Extras (NB-1, W-1) 2

Total (For seven wickets in 20 overs) 201

Fall of Wickets: 1-22, 2-82, 3-135, 4-157, 5-187, 6-192, 7-196.

Bowling: Megan Schutt 3-1-26-1, Ellyse Perry 4-0-43-0, Renuka Singh 4-0-36-1, Preeti Bose 3-0-47-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-32-2, Heather Knight 2-0-17-2. (More) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)