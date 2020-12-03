Cape Town [South Africa], December 3 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday revealed the complete squad list for the third edition of the Women Super League (WSL).

The squads have been revealed after the team coaches made their selection in the CSA's virtual draft pick and it consists of some of the exciting names in the women's T20 game.

The squads for the four teams competing in the T20 league have been decided after the draft that took place without players, guests, and media. Coaches of the respective teams announced their draft picks live on CSA's Youtube channel.

The draft consisted of 13 rounds with captains already being determined way ahead of the draft with Nadine de Klerk (Coronation), Sune Luus (Duchesses), Chloe Tryon (Starlights), and Tumi Sekhukhune (Thistles) being given the responsibility to lead the sides.

The Coronation, who had the first pick went with the exciting Laura Wolvaardt. Duchesses went second and snapped up Proteas' top order batter Mignon du Preez while Starlights went third and roped in another Protea in opener Lizelle Lee while Thistles opted for speedster Shabnim Ismail to conclude the second round of the WSL T20 player draft.

The dynamic bowling duo of Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba will play for Coronation while the Thistles will have the all-around talents of Trisha Chetty and Anneke Bosch to go along with Eliz-Mari Marx in the middle-order.

The young duo of Faye Tunnicliffe and Robyn Searle will form an explosive opening partnership for the Duchesses, who also have, Sinalo Jafta, Micheala Andrews, and left-arm seamer Gabisile Nkosi in their ranks.

Starlights who are under the tutelage of Clair Terblanche will have some of the finest T20 players in Lara Goodall and Masabata Klaas in their ranks. Apart from that, they will also have the all-round talents of Nondumiso Shangase and Tatum Le Roux.

The Proteas duo of Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp had to pull out of the draft due to injury. The four-team tournament begins on December 14 and ends on December 16 with all matches taking place at the Six-Gun Grill Newlands Grounds. (ANI)

