St. Petersburg, (US), May 4 (AP) A new tennis event in Romania was added to the WTA schedule on Tuesday.

The Winners Open will take place in Cluj-Napoca in the week starting Aug. 2.

Romania previously held a WTA tournament from 2014-19 in Bucharest. (AP)

