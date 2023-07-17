Florida [USA], July 17 (ANI): The 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has broken the Top 10 in the latest edition of the WTA Rankings, while Iga Swiatek recorded her best career performance at Wimbledon by advancing to the quarterfinals to hold on to the top spot.

Vondrousova leads the way with a new career-high, but several of the players who have made headlines in the last fortnight, like Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva, have seen their rankings rise.

Marketa Vondrousova enters the Top 10 this week at No. 10, up 30 positions from her previous ranking. Vondrousova's place in the top ranking bracket was confirmed with her remarkable win over Ons Jabeur, making her the sixth Czech player to break the WTA Top 10 since 2000.

The World No.1 position was within sight for Aryna Sabalenka for the second straight Grand Slam. Iga Swiatek, on the other hand, had her finest career performance at Wimbledon, progressing to the quarterfinals to maintain her lead. Since hitting the pinnacle on April 4, 2022, the 22-year-old has been at the top for 68 weeks in a row.

Sabalenka is still within striking reach of Swiatek heading into the hardcourt season, trailing him by 470 points. Swiatek is defending 2,270 ranking points during the summer hardcourt swing, while Sabalenka is defending 1,335 points.

Mirra Andreeva earned 280 points after reaching the final 16 as a qualifier at Wimbledon, opening the path for her Top 100 debut this week. This week, the 16-year-old Andreeva's rating rises 36 ranks, from No.102 to No.66.

Elina Svitolina, a wild card, upset four Grand Slam winners in the first round, Sofia Kenin in the third round, Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round, and Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals to reach her third Grand Slam semifinal, and second at Wimbledon. Following her most recent accomplishment, the Ukrainian jumps 48 places, from No.75 to No.27, the highest move among the Top 100 this week. (ANI)

