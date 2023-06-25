Tunis [Tunisia], June 25 (ANI): Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Tunis 2023 women's doubles championship on Sunday at the Sports Hall of Rades in Tunisia.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the match 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) over Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto of Japan. Earlier in the day in Tunis, Harimoto won the women's singles championship, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | SAFF Championship 2023: Bangladesh Keep Semifinal Hopes Alive With Come From Behind Victory Against Maldives.

The two became the first Indian table tennis players to win a WTT Contender championship this year with the victory.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated top seeds and silver medalists from the global championships Shin Yubin and Jeon Ji-hee of the Republic of Korea in the semifinals to go to the title match.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann’s Representatives Reportedly Meet Al-Nassr Leaders For Atletico Madrid Star’s Potential Transfer to Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee of India defeated Amy Wang and Rachel Sung of the USA in the first round before eliminating Chinese Taipei's Chen Szu-Yu and Huang Yi-Hua, bronze medalists from the 2022 world championships.

The Korean team of Shin Yubin and Lim Jonghoon defeated Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran of India in the semifinals of the mixed doubles competition on Saturday.

Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah of India's men's doubles team advanced to the final four before being defeated by Cho Daeseong and Cho Seungmin of Korea.

Men's singles champion Sharath Kamal and fellow countryman Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were eliminated in the opening round in singles competition. The pre-quarterfinals were where Harmeet Desai lost.

Manika Batra did not advance past round one in the women's singles division. The only female table tennis player from India to get to the second round was Ayhika Mukherjee, an Olympian from Tokyo.

WTT Contender Tunis 2023: Results of Indian players

-Men's singles

Sharath Kamal - Out in first round

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Out in the first round

Harmeet Desai - Out in the second round

Sanil Shetty - Out in the qualifiers

Manush Shah - Out in the qualifiers

-Women's singles

Manika Batra - Out in the first round

Diya Parag Chitale - Out in the first round

Sreeja Akula - Out in the first round

Ayhika Mukherjee - Out in the second round

Reeth Tennison - Out in the qualifiers

Sutirtha Mukherjee - Out in the qualifiers

-Men's doubles

Harmeet Desai/Sharath Kamal - Out in the first round

Manav Vikash Thakkar/Manush Shah - Out in the semi-finals

-Women's doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee - Winners

Diya Parag Chitale/Sreeja Akula - Out in the first round

-Mixed doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra - Out in the semi-finals

Manush Utpalbhai Shah/Sreeja Akula - Out in the qualifiers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)