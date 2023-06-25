Since Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in the winter transfer window of the 2022-23 season, there has been a paradigm shift in the way of working in the European transfer marker as more and more footballers are willing to move from Europe to play in Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema has already joined Al-Ittihad and joined him his French teammate N'Golo Kante. Portuguese midifielder Ruben Neves has also joined Al-Hilal and more and more footballers are getting linked with Saudi Arabia clubs and are very close to a potential move. Al-Hilal wanted to sign Lionel Messi too but he moved towards the direction of USA to play in the Major League Soccer. Al-Nassr has already made contact with Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and are moving fast on the deal. Amidst this, reports suggest that Al-Nassr leaders are also moving on a potential move for French star Antoine Greizmann. ‘Too Many Wrinkles’ Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Asks Cameraman Not to Get ‘Too Close’ After Portugal’s Victory Over Iceland in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

According to Foot Mercato, Representatives of the Atlético de Madrid striker reportedly met in London this week with the leaders of Al-Nassr and are discussing a potential deal. The France international has a release clause of €25m, but it might not be a issue going forward as the Saud Arabian club is more than ready to break their banks for the French forward. For now their goal is to negotiate and agree the personal terms of the football and make him agree on a move to the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo would definitely fancy to have a solid strike partner like Greizmann on his side and the French forward would like that as well.

Antoine Greizmann has been in great form in the recently finished LaLiga 2022-23. He scored 15 goals, while also providing 17 assists. His skills also came on display when France made their way to the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. His initial intentions are to continue in LaLiga at his club but the wages can turn out to be a problem for Atletico de Madrid and they have to raise funds for him in some other way. Talks with Al-Nassr are still considered to be on inital stages but something might materialize no sooner.

