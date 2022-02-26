New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian wushu player Sadia Tariq has won a gold medal at a junior tournament being held in Moscow.

The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years. She won the top honours in the Russian capital on Friday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: FIDE Moves 44th Chess Olympiad Out of Russia.

"Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating the youngster.

"Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Kyiv Mayor and Ex-Boxing Champion Vitali Klitschko's Images in Battle Fatigue Go Viral.

No immediate details of the competition were available but a 38 strong Indian contingent is competing at the event which will wind up on February 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)