London [UK], August 2 (ANI): Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's exceptional innings of 118 runs gave India an upper hand after the end of the second session in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which is being played at the Kennington Oval in London on Saturday.

At the stroke of Tea on Day 3 of The Oval Test, Team India are 304/6 with Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on the crease. After the end of the session, the Shubman Gill-led side led by 281 runs.

The visitors started the second session from 189/4 with Jaiswal (85*) and Gill (11*) unbeaten on the crease.

India didn't have a good start to the session as they lost the wicket of Gill (11 runs off 9 balls). He was dismissed by the bowling of Gus Atkinson.

Team India touched the 200-run mark in their 48th over. In the 51st over, Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his ton in 127 balls.

In the 55th over at the score of 229, Karun Nair (17 runs from 32 balls) was sent back to the pavilion as he was dismissed by Atkinson.

On the fourth ball of the 58th over, Jaiswal slammed a boundary, which brought his team's 250 in the innings.

In the 65th over at the score of 273, Jaiswal (118 runs in 164 balls) was dismissed on the bowling of Josh Tongue.

Following Jaiswal's dismissal, the team's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel came out to bat. He joined left-hand batter Ravindra Jadeja on the crease.

The Indian cricket team touched the 300-run mark just before Tea as Jurel smashed 13 runs in an over, which was bowled by Tongue.

Both batters, Jurel and Jadeja, built an unbeaten 31(40) partnership before going back after the end of the second session.

For the Three Lions so far, Atkinson has snapped three wickets (3/99 in 23 overs), Tounge has grabbed two wickets (2/100 in 26 overs), and Jamie Overton has bagged one wicket (1/74 in 18 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier, India started Day 3 on 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten on the crease, leading by 52 runs.

Jaiswal carried on his good form from overnight; meanwhile, England have endured an innings to forget in the field, dropping as many as four catches.

India crossed the 100-run mark in the 23rd over. Jaiswal pushed the ball for a couple of runs off Gus Atkinson. In the 30th over, the duo of Jaiswal and Deep completed a 50-run stand for the third wicket.

Deep slammed a four off Atkinson to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket.

This was the 18th hundred partnership in this series, the most in a Test series in this century (since 2000), surpassing 17 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2003-04.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal after the departure of Deep.

Earlier in the match, four-wicket hauls from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and an attacking half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal put India at the driver's seat at the end of the second day's play during the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Friday.

At the end of the day's play, India was 75/2, with Jaiswal (51*) and night-watchman Akash Deep (4*) unbeaten. They lead by 52 runs.

In their first innings, England had scored 247 in response to India's 224. However, Prasidh Krishna (4/62) and Mohammed Siraj (4/86) bowled exceptionally well to deny England a massive lead and triggered a batting collapse.

The final session of the day kicked off with England being 215/7, with Harry Brook (33*) joined by Gus Atkinson, a capable lower-order hitter.

Brief Scores: India: 224 and 304/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 118, Akash Deep 66; Gus Atkinson 3/99) vs England: 247 (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53; Prasidh Krishna 4/62). (ANI)

