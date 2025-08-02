The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are facing each other in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 is being held at The Oval in London. There was a moment during the first hour of Day 3 in the fifth Test when the camera found a new player who was fielding for the Three Lions. Since then, his pictures have gone viral on social media, and a question popped up among the fans about the individual's name. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

It was Nathan Barnwell, a player for Surrey who was not part of England's squad for the fifth Test, who took to the field in place of injured Chris Woakes for some time during the first session of play on Day 3. Though he was the new face for many fans, and is yet to make his official appearance for England on the international stage. The 22-year-old fast bowler from Surrey has earned praise from the Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Who is Nathan Barnwell?

Nathan Barnwell's cricketing journey started in his backyard, where he used to play with his father and siblings. Nathan Barnwell worked hard and earned his first contract in professional cricket with Surrey. The 22-year-old made his debut in the Royal One-Day Cup against Middlesex in 2022. The speedster also featured in the England U19 cricket team, where he was named for the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

For those unversed, Morne Morkel praised the rising cricketer when the great pacer played for Surrey back in 2019, and Nathan Barnwell was with them in the academy before signing his first professional contract with them. The Indian bowling coach remembered the speedster when he was during one of India's net sessions during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Can A Player Field As a Sub Without Being Part of the Original Squad?

According to MCC Law 24, a substitute can act for the injured or ill player in the field. However, the substitute player will not be allowed to bowl, bat, or act as a captain for his side. A player may bat, bowl, or field even if they had a substitute for a part of the game, though that player needs to wait for a while equal to their time off the field until they bat or bowl again. Substitutes are generally not part of the original squad of a team, unless they are listed before a cricket match. The substitutes can be anyone, provided the umpire's approval. ‘Probably Yeah…’ Ricky Ponting Admits He Would Have Punched Akash Deep if Indian Bowler Gave Him Send-Off Like Ben Duckett in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

What Happened in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

In the ongoing fifth Test at The Oval, Team India made 224 runs in 69.4 overs in the first innings. Karun Nair scored 57 runs off 109 deliveries, including eight fours. For England, Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul. Josh Tongue scalped three wickets. In response, the hosts were all-out for 247 and took a 23-run lead. Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) stitched a vital 92-run partnership for the opening wicket. For visitors, speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets apiece.

For those unversed, the Three Lions are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. England won the first Test at Leeds and the third at Lord's. The Asian Giants secured a memorable victory in the second Test at Edgbaston. The fourth Test between the two sides at Manchester ended in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2025 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).