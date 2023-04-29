Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Former Indian pacer RP Singh heaped praise on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for his performances for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, saying that he reads the game really well and the LSG team looks incomplete without him.

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off an incredible high-scoring 2023 IPL victory over the Punjab Kings and won by 56 runs at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday.

Lucknow posted the second-highest team run total in the tournament's history with 257 runs. Marcus Stoinis was the star of the innings with 72 runs from just 40 deliveries (6x4, 5x6).

The other key contributors were Kyle Mayers 54 runs (24b, 7x4, 4x6), Ayush Badoni 43 runs (24b, 3x4, 3x6), and Nicholas Pooran 45 runs (19b, 7x4, 1x6).

Punjab scored 201 runs led by Atharva Taide's quick-fire 66 runs (36b, 8x4, 2x6) but failed to come close to the mammoth score.

Marcus Stoinis was the Player of the Match for spearheading a historic batting performance by the Super Giants.

JioCinema IPL expert RP Singh said Stoinis is a mature player.

"He proved to the think tank that 'you can send me earlier in the innings'. If I play 50 balls instead of 20-25, then I can score more runs for you. He reads the game well and he has played against almost every bowler. He is a great mature player and knows the techniques that a bowler will use and adjusts his batting accordingly.

He picks up slower deliveries really well. He can clear long on or long off, his technique makes him great, and he has a lot of strength. The reason he was able to dominate the square leg and mid-wicket area was that he was picking the bowler and played his shots accordingly. He is a very important player and you can't imagine this Lucknow team without him."

Stoinis is having a solid IPL 2023r. In eight matches, he has scored 216 runs at an average of 30.85 and a strike rate of over 155. He has scored two half-centuries with best score of 72. He has also taken five wickets at an average of 13.80 and an economy rate of 7.81.

Lucknow entered the history books with the second-highest run total for a team with their 257 falling a little short of the Royal Challengers Bangalore scoring 263 runs against the Pune Warriors in 2013.

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel was amazed by the batting display.

'Whenever we talk about the Lucknow team, we know they have the balance. The openers are doing well, KL Rahul is scoring consistently. Yes, there is talk about his strike rate, but he has been consistent. When Ayush Badoni is batting, he does it in a floating role while performing. You have two proven finishers in Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. They have bowlers, as we saw today, with nine bowlers bowling. Everyone can do something or the other. If Deepak Hooda can find some form, they will be a complete side at the top of the tournament," said Parthiv.

Former England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan also complimented the level of play that was seen by the batting order, "Not easy at all, and for various reasons. KL has not been at his very best with the bat but he would give up all the runs he has scored through the tournament if Lucknow Super Giants go on to win. It is good to see when one of your best players and leaders is not performing, other guys are stepping up. The likes of Kyle Mayers at the top of the order and the rest of the powerful lineup they have, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, who's been promoted up the order and doing an unbelievable job."

LSG is currently in the second place in the points table with five wins, three losses and 10 points. They will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. (ANI)

