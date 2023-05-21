Yokohama (Japan), May 21 (PTI) Talented Indian youngster Shaili Singh finished third with a creditable effort of 6.65m in the women's long jump at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix here on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Shaili's first round jump of 6.65m remained her best in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, though it was 11cm below her personal best. Her effort also saw a wind speed of +2.1 m/s, which is above the permissible limit of +2.0 m/s.

She was leading the competition event till the third round. Maryse Luzolo of Germany took the gold with a jump of 6.79m, while Brooke Buschkuel of Australia was second with an effort of 6.77m.

Shaili was competing in her first big international outdoor event at the senior level. She had won a silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships in 2021 with a jump of 6.59m.

In April, Shaili had logged 6.76m, the all-time second longest long jump by an India behind her idol and mentor Anju Bobby George, en route to winning a gold at the Indian Grand Prix.

In February, she had finished fifth at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Nur-Sultan with a jump of 6.27m.

