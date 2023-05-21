The final group stage game of this season’s Indian Premier League sees the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Gujrat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bangalore needs to win this game to stay alive in this tournament given they have a vastly superior net run rate in comparison to Mumbai. The home side head into the contest on the back of two wins and they will feel they have the momentum with them which is much needed considering they are playing the best team of the tournament. Opponents Gujrat are sure of finishing top of the points table but given their competitive nature, they will be eager to maintain their winning run. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Gujrat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. RCB vs GT, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Virat Kohli scored a sublime century for Bangalore to single-handedly win the game against Hyderabad in the last match. The team will once again depend on their top order which also comprises of the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell to do the bulk of the scoring against Gujrat. Harshal Patel is an integral part of their bowling attack but needs to improve his economy rate.

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life at the moment and he can be lethal in the powerplays. Hardik Pandya has had a very quiet tournament so far but his lack of form has not been felt much with the other plays performing well in the middle overs. On a batting friendly track, the four overs of Rashid Khan will be crucial.

When Is RCB vs GT Match 70 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

In the final game of the league stages, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosting Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday, May 21. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs GT Match 70 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The important RCB vs GT IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. The MI vs SRH match will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs GT Match 70 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match. It will be a high scoring game with the team that bats second in pole position to secure a win. Bangalore will need to find a way to play under extreme pressure.

