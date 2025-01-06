Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 6 (ANI): The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore delivered another exciting day of kabaddi action. A nail-biting tie and dominant wins kept fans on the edge of their seats on Sunday.

The day kicked off with a dramatic encounter as the Sonipat Spartans held the Kurukshetra Warriors to a thrilling 34-34 tie. Ankit Dahiya's all-round brilliance earned him 11 points for the Warriors, while Sahil Ahri and Karamveer Mann contributed with four tackle points each. On the other side, Ajay Dhochak's Super 10 and Rahul Ahri's solid defensive performance with eight tackle points ensured the Spartans avoided a loss in this closely contested game.

In the second match, the Aravalli Arrows secured their first win of the tournament, defeating the struggling Murthal Magnets 43-29. Navpreet Singh and Chetan Choudhary led the charge for the Arrows with High 5s, supported by a collective effort from their raiders. Despite Vinay's 11-point haul for Murthal, a lack of support from his teammates resulted in their third consecutive loss.

The third game was a landmark occasion for the Palani Tuskers, who celebrated their 100th Yuva Kabaddi Series match with a commanding 50-27 victory over the Jaipur Thunders. Ganganath Krishnan led the raiding department with nine points, while Sakthivel Thangavelu and Gowtham Murugan were rock-solid in defense, contributing four tackle points each. The Thunders, despite their efforts, couldn't match the Tuskers' dominance.

The final match of the day saw the Karpagam Raiders clinch their second win of the tournament, defeating the Chennai Tamizhans 35-24. Gajenthiramoorthi Murugesan's all-round performance with seven points proved instrumental for the Raiders, while Neethi Vel Thangavel managed a High 5 for the Tamizhans but received little support from the rest of the team. (ANI)

