The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has a massive fan following but the organisation is looking to extend its reach. They have already started conducting PLEs (Premium Live Events) outside the North American region to attract fans from around the world. And after a massive deal with OTT giants Netflix, WWE will be now available in 190 countries. Primarily, WWE Raw will be available on Netflix with NXT and SmackDown to be flowed later as per the update. fans in India will have similar access from April 2025. Check out the changes fans can expect with WWE Raw streaming on Netflix. The Rock Set To Return for WWE Raw on Netflix, Dedicates Special Premiere to Samoan Roots and Wrestling Heritage (See Post).

Changes Fans Can Expect With WWE on Netflix

WWE on Netflix is an exciting combination. With the massive subscription on the OTT platform, WWE will have a wider reach. Unlike televised shows, there will be some additional perks for the fans.

PG Rating for WWE on Netflix

WWE matches will still be PG rating with a wider coverage. Authorities confirmed that the WWE will retain its TV rating even after moving on Netflix.

No Additional Cost for WWE Streaming

Fans will not have to pay extra for the additional content. Netflix confirmed that all live events on Netflix are included in all plans, depending on the region.

Archivable WWE Content on Netflix

In January 2025, Netflix will begin to roll out select WWE archival content. WWE Raw archival content will be available for viewing in the United States first. Other countries will also have access to the archivable content as they get added in the list. WWE Live Streaming Now on Netflix From January 2025, India Broadcast on OTT to be Available Later.

WWE Content Download option

One of the most exciting news for the fans will be the ability to download the match. As per the update, WWE programming can be downloaded roughly 48 hours after it streams on Netflix.

