New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Former Indian batter Yuvraj Singh congratulated Shubman Gill on his maiden international century which he scored against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Shubman Gill hit his maiden century in international cricket against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI at Harare. He scored 130 runs.

"Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first many more to come this is just a start #indiavszim," tweeted Singh.

Shubman Gill surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, scoring the highest individual score by an Indian against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

The stylish right-hander from Punjab had a stay on the crease that oozed grace and class. He scored 130 runs in just 97 balls with 15 fours and one six.

Sachin Tendulkar had scored 127* in 1998 in the first ODI of three-match series.

Gill has had an outstanding 2022 in ODIs so far. He has featured in six ODIs this year and has scored 450 runs at an average of 112.50. The batter has scored one hundred and three half-centuries this year, with a best of 130.

India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs in the match against Zimbabwe. An opening 63-run stand between KL Rahul (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score for Men in Blue. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand.

After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a small comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54. (ANI)

