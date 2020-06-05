Sports News | Yuvraj Singh Expresses Regret for 'unintentionally' Hurting People's Sentiments

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has issued a clarification over his controversial remarks saying that he was 'misunderstood' and expressed regret for 'unintentionally' hurting people's sentiments.

During an Instagram Live session with Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, Singh had made a casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal. The remarks did not go well with the fans, who started criticising the former all-rounder.

Singh took to Twitter to write, "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same. My love for India and all its people is eternal," he added.

A police complaint has also been filed against Singh for the same in Hansi police station of Hisar district, Haryana. Dalit rights activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan filed the complaint and said that Singh made derogatory remarks against Dalits and it hurt their sentiments.

"Yes, a complaint has been received and DSP city is investigating and accordingly, we will take action," said Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh. (ANI)

