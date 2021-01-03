Madrid [Spain], January 3 (ANI): Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has defended Karim Benzema after the striker did not have a good showing in the match against Celta Vigo in the La Liga 2020-21 season.

Benzema failed to register a single shot on goal in Madrid's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday and he missed the target twice from good positions.

"I don't think he's tired. I think he did well and I took him off so that another player could play. We're in a great spell. We're doing the right things and we have to continue like this," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

Eden Hazard also came off the bench against Celta Vigo and this can be seen as progress as the midfielder steps up his return from an injury-hit start to the season.

"We are going to go little by little. Little by little, you have to recover feelings. We have to take it slowly and not force anything. He has to get back to his best and take it slowly. That's all it is," said Zidane.

Madrid's ball-possession against Celta was 41 per cent and this is the lowest recorded in a win under Zidane at home in all competitions.

"We played a complete game from the beginning to the end. We controlled the game well, we had a good balance, when it came to pressing up and getting the ball back, we did everything well. You have to control when the rival team has strong moments in the game, but the feelings are good, out of nine games we won six and three draws," said Zidane.

Real Madrid is currently at the top of La Liga standings with 36 points from 17 matches. The side will next take on Osasuna on Saturday. (ANI)

