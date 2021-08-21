Mason (US), Aug 21 (AP) Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio on Friday night following a straight sets victory over Norway's Casper Ruud.

The German number three seed, crowned Olympic champion in Tokyo at the start of the month, won the first four games of the match and then rattled off five games in a row from 1-3 down in the second set to wrap up a 6-1, 6-3 win in just 61 minutes.

Also Read | Athletic Club vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Zverev will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Saturday in a repeat of the pair's semi-final epic at Roland Garros, which Tsitsipas won 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

That was the number two seed's sixth victory over Zverev in eight career meetings. (AP)

Also Read | Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium Part of COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ Events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)