Staffer Who Shot Elephant in Bandipur Sacked, Action Initiated Against Forest Dept Employee

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Days after a video of an elephant being shot in Bandipur National Park went viral on social media, officials said that they have removed a staffer and initiated action against an employee of the Karnataka Forest Department in the matter.According to officials, the incident took place on March 7."We have removed Rahim, temporary staffer, and initiated action against Umesh, a permanent employee of the Karnataka Forest Department, after an internal enquiry," Bandipur field director T Balchandra said.While Rahim is said to have shot the charging elephant, Umesh reportedly made the video and shared it on social media. (ANI)

