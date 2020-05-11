Strengthen Institutional Quarantine Facilities in All Districts: Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed officials to strengthen the institutional quarantine facilities in every district of the State. In a video conference with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the State on Monday, the CM said that as many as 68,000 people have applied for e-pass to enter the State. Since they would be coming from red zones, institutional quarantine facilities would be required, he added. Thakur directed Deputy Commissioners to identify adequate number of facilities in their respective districts and to ensure the sanitisation, hygiene and other aspects related to these facilities. Each and every person entering the State should be thoroughly medically examined to determine if they are to be kept under institutional quarantine or home quarantine, he added.He further said that institutional quarantine facilities must be created in such a manner that people willing to pay for better facilities could be provided the same on payment.Deputy Commissioners also gave details of arrangements made by them in respective districts to facilitate people coming from across the country.Jai Ram Thakur said that a special train from Bengaluru would reach Una on May 13 and another special train from Thivim/Margao/Karamali (Goa) would be reaching Una on May 15. He directed the DC of Una to make arrangements for their medical examination and ensure their further journey to respective districts. He added that refreshments should be made available to the people.Chief Minister informed that he had a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat to help return Himachalis stranded in Uttarakhand. CM Thakur said that intra-district movement should be allowed without pass, while inter-district movement should be allowed with permit, except for Baddi Police district comprising of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area.He also said that steps should also be taken to make home quarantine more stringent. Deputy Commissioners must involve representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions and health workers to keep an eye on such houses, he added.The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to re-start economic activities in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)