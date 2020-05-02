Student in Kasturba Hospital Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Another postgraduate student of the NDMC-run Kasturba hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

She was under quarantine and had no symptoms, the official said.

The student came in contact with 20 people between April 28 and April 30.

The institute reported its first case on Wednesday after a postgraduate student had tested positive for the disease.

"The second PG student,who has tested positive, has 20 contacts, whom she came in contact with between April 28-30. Since she is asymptomatic, her contacts cannot be tested now. She was already under quarantine," an NDMC official said.PTI SLB

