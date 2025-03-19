California [US], March 19 (ANI): The Dragon spacecraft has successfully splashed down, marking the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams along with Crew-9 members Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov after spending nearly nine months in space, SpaceX confirmed.

Following the landing, NASA astronaut Nick Hague delivered his first message to mission control. While the audio was somewhat unclear, Hague could be heard saying that the crew was "grinning ear to ear," CNN reported.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump and Russian Counterpart Vladimir Putin Discuss 'Peaceful Resolution of Ukraine Conflict and 30-Day Ceasefire' in Over an Hour-Long Phone Conversation.

While the audio was somewhat unclear, Hague could be heard saying that the crew was "grinning ear to ear," CNN reported.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth, Nick, Suni, Butch, and Aleks!" SpaceX announced in a post on X.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Eliminates Hamas PM Essam Dib Abdullah Al-Dalis, Other Terror Leaders in Gaza Operation.

https://x.com/SpaceX/status/1902117509798465910

NASA commentator Sandra Jones described the landing scene, stating, "There's just breathtaking views of a calm, glass-like ocean."

Rescue ships operated by SpaceX are now expected to retrieve the spacecraft. A rig onboard one of the vessels will soon lift the capsule out of the water and place it in the "Dragon's nest." Moments before touchdown, a set of parachutes deployed to slow Crew Dragon's descent, bringing it to speeds of less than 20 miles per hour, CNN reported.

Following the splashdown, teams at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will focus on helping the astronauts re-acclimate to Earth's gravity.

The crew will undergo initial medical checks aboard the rescue ship, with continuous monitoring in the coming days and weeks.

Later today, the Crew-9 team will be transported to NASA's facilities in Houston, where they will receive additional medical evaluations.

The crew's highly anticipated return came after the crew climbed aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and departed the International Space Station at 1:05 am ET.

Williams and Wilmore's mission has been the subject of nearly constant speculation and scrutiny.

Williams and Wilmore's prolonged stay in space had been the subject of intense speculation. However, the astronauts have repeatedly refuted claims that they were "abandoned," "stuck," or "stranded," as per CNN.

"That's been the narrative from day one: stranded, abandoned, stuck -- and I get it, we both get it," Wilmore told CNN in February. "Help us change the narrative, let's change it to: prepared and committed despite what you've been hearing. That's what we prefer." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)