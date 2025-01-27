Director James Gunn has dropped a new teaser of the highly anticipated film Superman. It features additional footage including the supes fight and new looks of the character Lex Luthor played by Nicholas Hoult. ‘Superman’: First Motion Poster From James Gunn’s Upcoming Movie Shows David Corenswet’s Superhero Taking Flight; DCU Film To Release on July 11, 2025.

The latest teaser was built on the trailer of the film which was released by James Gunn a month ago. Superman, which is considered to be a reboot of DCU films, stars David Corenswet in the lead role. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 11.

James Gunn Drops Exciting New Footage

In this brief glimpse of the film, Superman, the last son of Krypton is seen rescuing the residents of the metropolitan city while fighting the giant lizard who has the ability to spit fire.

It also had a shot of the Supe shielding a young girl from a nearby explosion. The teaser starts with Superman calling his friend and dog Krypto for help while being severely injured. Glimpses of likely to be the Fortress of Solitude, Superman's home, were also seen.

New looks of Nicholas Hoult were also seen as he exited from his luxurious vehicle. The teaser also includes footage of Superman in flight, bobbing, weaving, and executing a corkscrew motion as he flies through gaps in jagged ice.

While sharing the teaser from his Instagram handle, James Gunn wrote, "It begins July 11th"

Earlier, during a trailer launch event, Gunn was asked how he incorporated the decency Superman can represent for America and the rest of the world into the movie.

"I think that's what 'Take me home is all about," Gunn said, adding, "We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or their politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be."

"It's like when you get a nice haircut, and you forget about it, but then you walk around and everybody's like, 'Whoa, you look great, for once!. I got to see other people see Superman." said James Gunn as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer which was released in December 2024, also gave glimpses of the other superheroes, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi's Mr Terrific.