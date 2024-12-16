DC fans can rejoice as the first poster for James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet, has been released. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates about the film, and now a fresh motion poster for the highly anticipated superhero movie has been revealed by the makers. Additionally, the trailer release date for David Corenswet's Superman has also been announced. The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. ‘Superman’: James Gunn Unveils Krypto the Superdog in Exciting First Look With David Corenswet (See Pics).

‘Superman’ Motion Poster and Trailer Release Date Unveiled

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday (December 16), director James Gunn surprised fans by dropping a motion poster of his upcoming film Superman, which also featured a theme along with it. The clip saw David Corenswet in the iconic Superman costume speeding upwards, completely raising the excitement levels. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Look up.

#Superman is only in theaters July 11."

Check Out ‘Superman’ Motion Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

James Gunn decided on a double treat for fans today and dropped another post where he revealed the official trailer release date for the superhero film. The trailer for David Corenswet-starrer Superman will debut on Thursday, December 19 at 6 AM PST (7 PM IST). Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Superman also stars Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner Green Lantern and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. ‘My Favourite Superman Movie’: James Gunn Has Finally Discovered Govinda’s Cheesy ‘Marvel X DC’ Crossover From 1988!.

‘Superman’ Trailer To Drop on December 19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superman (@superman)

Produced by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Superman will be the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). The film is slated to release in the theatres on July 11, 2025.

