Kabul, Sep 15: Seasoned all-rounder Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Afsar Zazai were on Thursday left out as Afghanistan named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. From the 17 players who were part of the squad for the recently held ACC Men's Asia Cup 2022, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also dropped Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad for the T20 World Cup which will be played from October 16 to November 13 at various venues in Australia.

