Port of Spain (Trinidad), Sep 15: Trinbago Knight Riders scored their third win in the Caribbean Premier League as they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 26 runs. Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and put Trinbago Knight Riders into bat. Knight Riders opener Tion Webster was caught leg before off the first ball of the match, but Nicholas Pooran (20) and Colin Munro (42) shored up the innings. Munro and then Andre Russell left in quick succession and even as wickets fell at regular intervals, Tim Seifert (27), Sunil Narine (26) and Kieron Pollard (16) took them to 150 for eight.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/cpl-2022-st-kitts-and-nevis-patriots-beat-jamaica-tallawahs-by-eight-wickets-4208113.html

While chasing, Guyana lost their opener, Paul Stirling, in the first over to Daryn Dupavillion. Though Guyana did reach 81 for three, the wickets thereafter fell regularly and they were bowled out for 124 in less than 18 overs. Andre Russell (3/16) and Akeal Hossain (3/36) and Narine (2/9) bowled superbly to take their side to a good win.

Brief scores:

Trinbago Knight Riders: 150/8 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 42, Sunil Narine 26; Tabraiz Shamal 4/36, Romario Shepherd 3/22) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 124 all out in 17.5 overs (Chandrapaul Hemraj 28, Andre Russell 3/16, Akeal Hossain 3/36, Sunil Narine 2/9) by 26 runs. Man of the match: Sunil Narine

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2022 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).