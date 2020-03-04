Tackling Poonam Yadav Will Be the Key in Semi-final: England Skipper Heather Knight

Sydney [Australia], Mar 4 (ANI): As England gets ready to lock horns with India in the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup, skipper Heather Knight has said that tackling spinner Poonam Yadav will be a crucial factor in the game.Yadav performed well against Australia in the opening match and has so far taken nine wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup."We've practised for her a lot, I thought we played her outstandingly in the last T20 World Cup and that was due to the preparation we had. She's a massive threat for them and is an improved bowler since the last World Cup, so for us to be successful, we're going to have to play her and all their spinners well. That's going to be key in the game," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Knight as saying."We've started to get some players in real form and the players that aren't, you feel like they're just round the corner and can produce in a massive game such as the semi-final," she added.Earlier today, Poonam rose four spots to enter the top ten of the Women's T20I bowling rankings.Rain has been forecast for the match between England and India, and if the game gets washed out, India will progress to the finals of the tournament.England and India will play against each other in the first semi-final on Thursday, March 5. (ANI)

