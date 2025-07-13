Tiruvallur, July 13: A goods train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning, leading to major disruptions in railway operations, officials said. Visuals from the spot showed a diesel tanker on the freight train engulfed in massive flames, with thick black smoke rising from the blaze. Efforts are on to contain the fire, officials said. "Due to a fire incident near Tiruvallur, overhead power has been switched off as a safety measure. This has led to changes in train operations. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before travel," Southern Railway said in a statement. Tamil Nadu Train Fire: Diesel-Laden Goods Train Catches Fire Near Tiruvallur; Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Videos).

Several trains, including those scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central station, were cancelled or affected. This includes the following trains: Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nagarsol Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express, Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Double Decker Express, and Dr MGR Chennai Central Tirupali Saptagiri Express, all scheduled to depart. Bihar Train Fire: Blaze Erupts at Engine of Siliguri-Malda Passenger Train in Kishanganj’s Gaisal Railway Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Freight train carrying diesel catches fire near Tiruvallur. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/1F1lNXt8SS — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: Major Goods Train Fire Near Tiruvallur! ✦ 🔥 Blazing Inferno – 5 oil tanker wagons engulfed in violent flames ✦ 🚒 Firefighters Battle – Hours-long operation to control the raging fire ✦ ⚡ Power Cut – Overhead supply shut as precautionary measure ✦ 🚆… pic.twitter.com/qrecxrRr61 — PuneNow (@itspunenow) July 13, 2025

Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Shatabdi Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central, Dr MGR Chennai Central Coimbatore Kovai Superfast Express, scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central and Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, the Southern Railways said. Further details were awaited.

