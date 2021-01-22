A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the controversial web series 'Tandav', and served a notice to him, asking him to appear before the investigating officer in Lucknow on January 27, an official said. The UP police team is in city to conduct a probe into the case registered in Lucknow against the makers and cast of the web series, the official said. "Zafar was not available at his residence when the police team went there and the door of his house was locked. Therefore, they pasted a notice in the premises," the police official said. Tandav: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Mahadev Act in Amazon Prime Series Gets Axed After the Outrage

"As per the notice, Zafar has been asked to appear before the UP police in Lucknow to record his statement at 10 am on January 27," he added.

A video and photos of the UP police team visiting Zafar's residence made rounds on social media. According to officials, the police team from the northern state is also likely to visit other cast of the web series to record their statements in the case, the officials said. Tandav Controversy: FIR Filed in Mumbai Against the Makers and Cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Amazon Prime Show

At least three FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh against the makes and actors of 'Tandav' for alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, Hindu deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the political drama. 'Tandav', which features actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform last Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)