Team Gave 100 Pc in Every Game, Says Chahal After New Zealand Whitewash India

Tauranga [New Zealand], Feb 11 (ANI): After India suffered a whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday said the team gave their 100 per cent in every game."We gave our 100 per cent in every game. In the last five years, we have lost only 4 to 5 series. We can't win every match but we have won the T20 series. We are not worried about the result after the Test series. We have one month and the side will work in the areas where we are lagging," said Chahal at the post-match press conference.BlackCaps defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Bay Oval. With this win, New Zealand whitewashed India in the ODI series. This loss is India's first series defeat in any format since March last year.The 29-year-old Chahal said that Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal's performances in the series are a big plus for the team."We have learned a lot from this series. Performances from youngsters like Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are a boost-up for the side, especially in New Zealand, where playing is not easy. Overall, it is okay. Yes, we have lost ODIs but we have won T20s series for the first time here, which is a plus point," he saidChahal bowled well to claim the wicket of Martin Guptill in the 17th over of the game to provide the first breakthrough for India."I think that it was one of the best delivery of mine. In the previous delivery, I got some drift and ball hit Martin Guptill's pad. Next ball, I bowled from an angle and got the wicket," Chahal said.Chahal said that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have performed well against New Zealand, which is good for the side."KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are in form and playing maturally. They play according to the situation, especially in the middle over. Rahul has shown maturity as he is now playing at third spot after leaving the opening spot," he said.Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme played knocks of 80 and 58 respectively as New Zealand chased down a target of 297. Earlier, KL Rahul's knock 112 runs guided India to 296/7 in the allotted fifty overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)