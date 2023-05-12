Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Elon Musk, on Friday, named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO.

Taking to Twitter, Musk announced the news and wrote, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Also Read | Iran Releases 2 Imprisoned French Citizens, Paris Says.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1657050349608501249

Linda previously worked as NBCUniversal's top sales exec, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Pune: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Software Engineer of Rs 24 Lakh on Pretext of Earning Extra Income by Performing Online Tasks; Investigation Underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he had selected a chief executive for Twitter but did not disclose her identity.

In a tweet, he wrote, "She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" He added that he would remain involved as executive chair and "CTO," which typically denotes chief technology officer and that he would still oversee Twitter's product and software.

Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

Linda will primarily focus on business operations.

As Twitter's owner, he has put his stamp on it by eliminating more than 75 per cent of its 7,500 employees, installing his own leaders and changing the service's features and strategy. He also took Twitter private, which means he does not have to disclose corporate information to the public.

The outgoing CEO recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

The update is currently available only for verified users.

Back in December, Musk said he would step aside as Twitter's CEO once he found "someone foolish enough" to take over the role. Musk recently officially renamed the company "X Corp." as the parent of Twitter, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)