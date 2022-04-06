Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Seeing people's craze for reels Facebook has decided to allow users to post short-form videos from third-party apps.

With'Sharing to Reels' feature, people will be able to share short videos directly to Facebook easily, TechCrunch reported.

"Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers," said John McCarthy, Meta's director of product management, in a blog post.

He added,"Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button."

As part of this launch, Meta has partners like Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo who have integrated #SharingtoReels and are finding new ways for creators to reach new audiences. (ANI)

