Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): Google has recently begun rolling out its new pitch-black dark mode.

As per The Verge, the previous dark mode was a grey that was soothing on the eyes, but Google switched to a true black that should really pop on OLED and AMOLED displays.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Lucknow.

Google announced the wider availability of dark mode earlier this month, but thus far, the release has been slow. Few people seem to have it, and as per reports, some users have received the new theme only to lose it.

Google said it was testing a new dark mode in February of last year and later announced that the new dark theme was available on desktop and mobile in a tweet earlier this month.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Videobombs a Journalist While Scribe Faces Camera, Manchester United Shares Funny Video Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Game Against Atletico Madrid.

The new display could be a win for those who thought the dark grey wasn't dark enough. But it could also be a win for those who want to save some battery life on devices with OLED displays. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)