After dominating West Indies, India will how host neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 will be played at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on February 24, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams enter the match after contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. India vs Sri Lanka 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online.

India have been sensational under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as they whitewashed West Indies in the ODIs and T20Is. The Men in Blue will be hoping for a similar kind of performance but with a much-changed team against their Asian neighbours. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were on the end of a 4-1 series defeat in Australia but can take heart from their showing during the course of the tour and will be aiming for an upset. IND vs SL T20I Series: After Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Due to Injury.

IND vs SL Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and Sri Lanka have met each other 22 times in T20Is and it is the Men in Blue that hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 14 wins. SL have won seven times while one match has ended in a no-result.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Key Players

Venkatesh Iyer and Rohit Sharma are in great form and will play an important role for India in the first game. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga will have huge responsibilities for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Venkatesh Iyer vs Wanindu Hasaranga and Ishan Kishan vs Dushmantha Chameera will be some of the interesting match ups to look forward to and can determine the outcome of the game.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV. Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming of the match on online platforms.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathalika, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyange, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Thikshana, Lahiru Kumara.

