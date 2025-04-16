Washington, April 16: Google is rolling out a new update to Google Play Services, which will automatically restart Android phones and tablets if they have been locked for three consecutive days. According to GSM Arena, this security feature aims to protect user data by putting the device into a "Before First Unlock" state, where data is encrypted and harder to access.

Once the device is locked for three days, it will automatically reboot and require the user to enter their passcode to access their data. This feature is designed to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive information. Microsoft Copilot New Update: CEO Satya Nadella Announces Computer-Use Agent Capabilities in Copilot Studio To Build Agents Both Desktop, Web Apps Without API.

Apple introduced a similar feature in iOS 18.1, called Inactivity Reboot, which also automatically restarts the device after a period of inactivity. Google's update is a welcome addition to Android devices, enhancing their security and protecting user data. AI Will Replace Most Programmers in Next Year, AGI and Superintelligence Will Surpass Smartest Humans in 5 Years: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (Watch Video).

The latest Google Play Services update is labelled 25.14 and is currently being rolled out to Android devices. This feature will not be available on Wear OS devices.

