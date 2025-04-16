Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company would start bringing computer-use agent capabilities to its Copilot Studio. Nadella said it would enable the users to build agents and take action on the User Interface (UI) across desktop and web apps. The new Microsoft Copilot Studio computer use capability allows the agents to click, type and interact without needing API (Application Programming Interface). Grok Studio Released: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches 1st Version of Grok Studio To Help Users Generate and Edit Documents, Reports and More.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Rolled Out Computer-Use Agent on Copilot Studio

Starting today, we’re bringing computer use agent capabilities to Copilot Studio – enabling anyone to build agents that take action on the UI across both desktop and web apps. Excited to see what this unlocks! https://t.co/4hq0N0k0pz — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 15, 2025

