Shenzhen [China], December 18 (ANI): Smart wearables have been coming with more and more health-related features, and now Huawei is going a step further with its soon-to-be-launched Watch D, which will provide more accurate BP readings.

As per GSM Arena, a new leaked user guide video shows that the wearable will have an inflatable accessory that goes on the inside of the strap. It will support two different sizes of straps that connect to the watch through pins and to the band with rubber buttons.

To get a clear reading, you must be sitting in a specific position with the watch-wearing arm touching the opposite shoulder and the wearable itself not touching the chest.

The Watch D is reportedly coming with 32MB RAM and 4GB storage. It can be connected through Bluetooth to a phone or earphones.

Sources suggest a price tag of CNY2,998, which is USD 470, however, there isn't any confirmation on the cost yet. (ANI)

