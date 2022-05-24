Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): American photo and video sharing platform Instagram has rolled out a visual refresh for its logo this week.

The new logo is a slightly tweaked version of the previous one as it is brighter. Instagram says the refresh is designed to embrace continued evolution and to help it "create more immersive and inclusive experiences," as per Tech Crunch.

This new typeface is called "Instagram Sans" and was inspired by Instagram's logo. The company noted that the font was inspired by squares and circles, or "squircles." It also includes multiple global scripts.

Instagram said Instagram Sans is a contemporary remix of grotesque and geometric styles. Among the new fonts are Instagram Sans Regular, Bold, Light, Medium, Condensed and Condensed Bold.

As for the new logo, the gradient is now a bit more vibrant to make it feel "illuminated and alive," the company noted.

According to Tech Crunch, Instagram stated that the gradient was re-imagined using a 3D modelling process. In terms of the new full-screen marketing layout, Instagram said it's designed to be "content-forward" and celebrate simplicity. (ANI)

