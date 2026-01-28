By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The world of tablets is always so confusing. You already have phones and laptops to manage most of your work, which leaves tablets primarily for content consumption and managing tasks while traveling. However, new tablets are becoming powerful enough to ensure they settle comfortably between your phone and laptop. This is where the new OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes in. After living with it for over a month now, it is clear that this isn't just a minor refresh.

OnePlus has positioned the Pad Go 2 as a mature, well-rounded tablet that finds the sweet spot for anyone who wants a big-screen experience without the flagship price tag. Here is a deep dive into how it has held up during daily use and whether it's the right choice for you. Design and BuildOne of the most immediate changes is the shift from the controversial large circular camera module of the original Pad Go to a much cleaner single camera lens. I find this change useful as it prevents the tablet from wobbling when placed flat on a desk. The unibody metal design feels premium in hand, especially in the Lavender Drift variant I am currently using. You also have Shadow Black to choose from, but for a change, I really liked the Lavender color. Despite being a 'budget-friendly' model, the durability is impressive. After 30+ days of being tossed into bags and moved around the house, the matte finish has proven resilient, managing the daily hustle with absolutely no visible marks, scratches, or dents. While the back could be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, the structural integrity remains solid. At roughly 6.9mm thin and weighing around 597g, it strikes a balance where it feels substantial but remains usable for one-handed reading or browsing.

DisplayThe jump to a 12.1-inch 2.8K IPS LCD panel (2800 x 1980 resolution) is one of the tablet's strongest suits. The 7:5 aspect ratio makes it feel 'squarer' than typical tablets, which is a massive win for productivity and reading, though it does result in slightly thicker black bars when watching 16:9 movies. A peak brightness of 900 nits is good enough for outdoor visibility, and the upgrade to a 120Hz refresh rate offers a fluid experience. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 also supports Dolby Vision, making the viewing experience of HDR content a delight. PerformanceUnder the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra (4nm) chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, delivers performance that punches above its weight. While it isn't a 'gaming monster' intended for competitive e-sports at max settings, it handled my BGMI and Call of Duty sessions with stable frame rates at medium-to-high settings. For daily tasks like juggling dozens of Chrome tabs, split-screen multitasking, and streaming high-bitrate video, the performance remains consistently impressive. You also get UFS 3.1 storage this time, which noticeably speeds up app launches and file transfers. Audio and Multimedia ExperienceI liked the fact that the quad-speaker setup intelligently adjusts audio output based on how you're holding the tablet (portrait vs. landscape). The sound is loud and clear, maintaining its body without distortion even at higher volumes. Unfortunately, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack, but the wireless connectivity is solid with Bluetooth 5.4. You also have two 8MP cameras (one on the back and one on the front) offering the expected results for a tablet.

Battery LifeThe 10,050mAh cell is a beast. In real-world mixed usage involving streaming, gaming, and browsing, it easily lasts two full days without breaking a sweat. While I appreciate the 45W charger in the box, a full charge from zero to 100% still takes about two hours. However, you do get 6.5W reverse wired charging, which lets you use the tablet as a power bank to juice up your phone or earbuds in a pinch. Accessories and Creative PotentialThe Pad Go 2 Stylo (sold separately for Rs 3,999 but as of now, it's free with the purchase) offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making it a great tool for taking notes or casual doodling. It charges via USB-C and attaches to the folio case (sold separately for Rs 1,499). While there is no official keyboard case from OnePlus yet, the tablet works well with third-party Bluetooth keyboards for light productivity work. In The EndIf you're looking for a tablet that focuses on essentials like build quality, a vibrant screen, and a battery that refuses to die, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a standout choice in the mid-range segment. At a starting price of Rs 25,999 and a free Stylo, it perfects the 'tablet-as-a-companion' experience. I find the OnePlus Pad Go 2 to be a reliable, premium-feeling slate that handles the daily hustle with ease, making it very easy to recommend for both entertainment and light work. My Rating: 4.5/5 (Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.)

