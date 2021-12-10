Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Motorola had launched the Moto G31 last week in India, and today the company has introduced one more G series smartphone, the Moto G51 5G.

According to GSM Arena, the Motorola Moto G51 5G was announced earlier last month as the world's first Snapdragon 480 Plus-powered smartphone, and it's also the first smartphone in India to have the Snapdragon 480+ chip at the helm.

The Moto G51 5G sports a 6.8" FullHD+ 120Hz LCD and runs a "near-stock" version of Android 11. It comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration in India but has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The camera department includes four cameras, a 13MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole and a triple camera system on the rear comprising 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The Motorola Moto G51 5G sports an IP52 water-repellent design, featuring a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and supports 12 global 5G bands.

It also comes with an NFC chip on board, and fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery, which draws power through a USB-C port at up 20W. That's twice as fast as the Chinese and other international units capped at 10W.

The Motorola Moto G51 5G is priced at INR14,999 and will be available for purchase with two colour options, Bright Silver and Indigo Blue.

As per GSM Arena, the company is also expected to launch the Moto G71 5G in India, but there's no word yet from the company about its Indian debut. (ANI)

