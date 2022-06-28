Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Oppo introduced the Reno8 series back in May, but the market for the three smartphones including Oppo Reno8 Pro+, Oppo Reno8 Pro and Oppo Reno8 is currently limited to China. The entire lineup will make its premiere abroad on July 18 when it arrives in India.

According to GSM Arena, three Oppo Reno8 phones will be available in the Asian-Pacific nation; it is logical to presume that these are the vanilla, Pro, and Pro+ models.

Since COVID instances have been increasing recently, it is anticipated that the launch would only be available online to avoid any organisational issues.

If the phones are identical, which isn't always a given, we'll see an Oppo Reno8 with a Dimensity 1300 and a 6.43" AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate; the Oppo Reno8 Pro, which will be the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset; and the Oppo Reno8 Pro+, which has a 50 MP camera and MariSilicon X NPU for better photos, as reported by GSM Arena. (ANI)

