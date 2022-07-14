Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): A new teaser has been posted on Qualcomm's Snapdragon Twitter handle, showing a glimpse of the next generation of wearable SoCs that will be available 'soon.'

As per GSM Arena, the most recent Snapdragon Wear 4100+ is built on the 12nm process and included a new co-processor to help handle more background tasks like sensor input and sound. This SoC has brought performance and battery improvements compared to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform.

It seems a long wait to see what improvements the next Snapdragon Wear platform might bring. However, the audience is expected to see something more in the vein of Samsung's Exynos W920 (5nm) SoC, but it's hard to predict Qualcomm's next move in wearables.

Given Google's new focus on Wear OS, perhaps this is something that will move the platform forward, as many pre-3.0 Wear OS devices are powered by Snapdragon Wear Platforms, as per GSM Arena.

All that is known till now, is a new wearable chip that is set to come from Qualcomm. However, it's not known which OEMs will use it, when it will launch, or its specs, not until Qualcomm makes its official announcement soon. (ANI)

