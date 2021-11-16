Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): American multinational corporation Qualcomm is looking to seriously beef up its PC processors, with the company announcing plans for a next-generation Arm-based SoC.

According to The Verge, the company the Soc as "designed to set the performance benchmark for Windows PCs" that would be able to go head to head with Apple's M-series processors.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Norway, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match With Time in IST.

Dr. James Thompson, Qualcomm's chief technology officer, announced the plans for the new chips at the company's 2021 investor day event, with the goal of getting samples to hardware customers in about nine months ahead of product launches with the new chip in 2023.

The new chip will be designed by the Nuvia team, which Qualcomm had bought earlier this year in a massive USD1.4 billion acquisition.

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Nuvia, notably, was founded in 2019 by a trio of former Apple employees who had previously worked on the company's A-series chips.

As per The Verge, Qualcomm is also aiming to lead the field for "sustained performance and battery life." Additionally, Qualcomm promised that it would be scaling up its Adreno GPUs, too, with the goal of offering desktop-class gaming capabilities for its future PC products. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)