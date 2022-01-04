Seoul [South Korea], January 4 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung didn't wait long to announce something in 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is finally here.

The company shared the phone's launch announcement on its Twitter handle. "The Fan Edition is back: the new #GalaxyS21FE 5G, with all the things you love, so you can experience your everyday passions to the absolute fullest," the tweet read.

Upfront the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a 6.4-inch 2340x1080px AMOLED that runs at 120Hz with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, reported GSM Arena.

Processing is done by a Snapdragon 888, which comes with 5G capabilities.

There are four cameras on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G - a 32MP fixed-focus f/2.2 selfie shooter and a 0.5x-1x-3x combo on the rear. Those are a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 12MP 1/1.76-inch f/1.8 main camera with OIS, and an 8MP f/2.4 stabilized 3x tele.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is loaded with shooting modes - Night mode takes up to 14 images to combine into a multi-frame single image, there's Multi-camera recording that can combine the front and rear wide cameras in a single video.

AI face restoration uses deep learning to enhance textures in the eyebrows and lips. And Object Eraser works just like Magic Eraser on the Pixel 6 series, allowing you to get rid of straggle objects in your images.

The S21 FE 5G is slimmer (7.9mm vs 8.4mm) and lighter (177g vs 190g) than its predecessor and comes in what Samsung calls a Contour Cut Design. What that means is that the camera bump is nicely integrated into the back cover and it's all finished in matte, which should help with fingerprints.

Inside there's a 4,500mAh battery that Samsung promises can keep things running for up to two days.

Finally, arguably the most important bit - the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will go on sale on January 11. It's available in four colours - White, Graphite, Lavender, and new Olive. (ANI)

