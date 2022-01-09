Seoul [South Korea], January 9 (ANI): The South Korean tech giant- Samsung has shut down its Tizen app store for both its new and existing users.

As per GSM Arena, last year in June, the company closed registrations of the app and made the store available only to existing users and they could only get previously downloaded apps.

Meanwhile, after December 31, 2021, however, the Tizen app store was permanently closed.

For the Samsung Z series smartphone users, GSM Arena suggests to switch over to Android or iOS.

The last Samsung Z4 phone running Tizen OS was released back in 2017. (ANI)

