Fact Check: Did David Bowie Predict Rising Social Media Influence and Rise of Far-Right Governments Way Back in 1999? Here's the Truth of the Video That Simi Garewal Shared on Twitter

With all things rapidly going viral on social media, we often forget to check if a piece of information is true or not. To be precise, we have seen incidents in the past where a picture or video is not what it appears to be. Well, something very similar happened recently as a video has gone viral on social media claiming it features the late singer-songwriter, David Bowie. The same clip was also shared by talk show host, Simi Garewal. However, it's not what it looks like. Fact Check: Katrina Kaif's Images From Old Ad With Amitabh Bachchan are Going Viral as Pictures From Her Mehendi Ceremony.

In the viral video, which goes by the caption 'Newsnight 1999', we apparently see David Bowie predicting rising social media influence and the rise of far-right governments. Simi shared the clip and captioned it as 'So Prescient' which invited mixed comments telling her that is not an original video. With this, we at LatestLY went to the crux of this and found out the authenticity of the video. Fact Check: This Is Not Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Urinating In Public At An Airport.

The video that has been shared by Simi Garewal happens to be a spoof video of a satirist. In fact, Simi herself mentioned that she was aware of how the clip was not OG. So, with this, we can say that the latest clip circulating online is fake as the person in the video is Michael Spicer.

Yes..he's a satirist. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) January 9, 2022

David Bowie Predicts the Impact of the Internet on Newsnight (1999) pic.twitter.com/SH3bFQbqQw — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 3, 2022

Well, this is not the first time we have seen something like this happen. In the old is gold clip, we see David Bowie talking about the internet's impact on music and society. In a nutshell, the latest David Bowie video is a spoof and nothing else.

