Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had unveiled the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus last month in China exclusively. These phones were rumoured to launch in the international markets in Q1 2022 with Snapdragon chips.

According to GSM Arena, a new report suggests that the global rollout of Redmi's Note 11 series will commence this month as the company is said to launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30.

It is also suggested that the Redmi Note 11T 5G's specs will include a Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6" FullHD+ 90Hz display, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. The smartphone will likely run Android 11 out of the box and have three memory options: 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB.

For photography, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will have a total of three cameras, a 16MP selfie shooter on the front, with the 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The smartphone will come in Stardust White, Matte Black, and Aquamarine Blue colours, but its pricing and availability are currently unknown.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will succeed the Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India in July as a rebranded Poco M3 Pro 5G with a different design. The leaked specs suggest the Note 11T 5G will be a rebranded Poco M4 Pro 5G, which itself is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 with a bigger camera island that spans across the smartphone's width.

As per GSM Arena, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are also rumoured to arrive in India, but under the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge monikers, respectively, although it's unclear if these phones will debut in India this year or in 2022. (ANI)

